ChatGPT has been making headlines since its release. People from different walks of life are using this AI bot to test its limits. Besides, there are also social media posts on how some are using it to write their CVs or do their college or school work. One such post shared on Twitter has left people in splits. The post documents how a 7th grader got caught after using ChatGPT to do his English homework. And, he got busted because of one sentence.

The tweet about a student using ChatGPT has prompted people to post various comments. (Unsplash/@@roshanpateI)

Twitter user Roshan Patel shared the story of how his little cousin got caught after using the AI bot for doing his school work. “My little cousin Arjun got caught using ChatGPT on his 7th grade English homework,” Patel posted along with a screenshot of the homework.

The image shows a few points written on a paper. One of the lines is highlighted and it reads, “As an AI language model, I don’t have personal expectations or opinions.”

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared on June 1. Since being tweeted, it has gone viral. Till now, the post has received close to 1.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“This is hilarious,” posted a Twitter user. “How could he write that sentence without even thinking about it,” shared another. “Lol. Once, in my tuition, a boy copied his entire essay from the internet, and at the end, he wrote 'If you liked this essay and refer it to others’,” added a third. “He kinda deserves it, got to learn it the hard way!” wrote a fourth.

