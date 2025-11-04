ChatGPT Go free for one year in India starting today: All you need to know

Big news for developers, students, and professionals: ChatGPT’s paid Go version will now be free in India, not for just a few days or weeks, but for an entire year. The free access begins Tuesday, November 4. FILE PHOTO: The ChatGPT app icon on a smartphone in this illustration taken October 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)

OpenAI made the announcement last week, and users who sign up during the limited-time promotional period can access the otherwise paid Go version for free for one year.

The Go feature was launched amid calls for an affordable option to access better features of ChatGPT. This version has increased message limits, image generation, and file upload capabilities.

Why OpenAI made ChatGPT Go free in India? OpenAI’s flagship chatbot ChatGPT is a big hit in India, with paid subscribers in the country reportedly doubling within just a month of the service’s launch in August.

OpenAI’s announcement of free ChatGPT Go access in India aligns with its expansion plans in the country. The company says the move reflects its appreciation for the “enthusiasm and creativity” of Indian users.

"To celebrate OpenAI’s DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru on 4 November, its first in India, OpenAI is making ChatGPT Go available free for one full year to all users in India who sign up during a limited-time promotional period, starting 4 November," the company had said in a statement.

Inside ChatGPT Go's enhanced user experience Developers, students, and professionals rely on ChatGPT for help with projects, daily tasks, and brainstorming ideas. With the Go version now free, users can tackle more complex queries, generate more images, and access the chatbot’s advanced features without the limitations of the free version.

The Go version runs on OpenAI's latest GPT-5 model, providing users with higher daily message limits, longer memory, faster response times, and the ability to upload images, documents, and other files for analysis.

Not just new users who sign up during the limited offer period, existing ChatGPT Go subscribers can also avail the free use, with more details on how to claim awaited.