ChatGPT Go free for one year in India, confirms OpenAI: Here’s how to claim it

OpenAI has announced that users in India will get free access to ChatGPT Go for an entire year, starting November 4. The initiative coincides with the company's first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru, which will bring together developers, researchers, and AI enthusiasts from across the country.

What is ChatGPT Go?

ChatGPT Go is OpenAI’s subscription-based version of ChatGPT designed to offer more advanced tools and greater flexibility. It runs on the company’s latest GPT-5 model, providing users with higher daily message limits, longer memory, faster response times, and the ability to upload images, documents, and other files for analysis.

The service also enables users to generate visuals and handle complex queries more efficiently. In short, ChatGPT Go gives users access to the full power of OpenAI’s flagship chatbot without the restrictions of the free tier.

Why India is getting it for free

OpenAI says the decision reflects the company’s appreciation for the “enthusiasm and creativity” shown by Indian users. India has quickly become ChatGPT’s second-largest market, with paid subscribers doubling within just a month of the service’s launch in August.

Nick Turley, vice president and head of ChatGPT, said in a statement, “Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we’re making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI.”

All Indian users who sign up during the promotional period will get one year of free access. Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers will also be included, with OpenAI expected to share specific claim details soon.

OpenAI’s India strategy

The free access offer is part of OpenAI’s broader India-first strategy, aligned with the government’s IndiaAI Mission that seeks to boost AI adoption across industries and education. The company is also expanding its local presence, with plans to open offices in New Delhi and Bengaluru.

OpenAI’s move follows similar steps by rival Anthropic, whose CEO recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss collaboration opportunities.

The one-year free access to ChatGPT Go underscores India’s growing importance in the global AI landscape, and OpenAI’s intent to make advanced AI tools accessible to millions of new users.