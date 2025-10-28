OpenAI to offer free one-year access to ChatGPT Go for users in India starting November 4

As OpenAI continues to expand in India, the Sam Altman-led company on Tuesday announced that it will offer ChatGPT Go as a free service for Indian users. Chat GPT is the one of the most used AI app (Photo: Adobe Illustrator)

ChatGPT Go comes with higher query limits and expanded image generation features. This service would be free for one year for users in India who sign up during the limited-time promotional period starting November 4.

ChatGPT Go is OpenAI’s recently launched subscription tier that provides users in India with increased message limits, image generation, and file upload capabilities.

India, which is ChatGPT’s second-largest and one of its fastest-growing markets, has seen rapid adoption of the tool.

Also Read | ChatGPT's new ‘Chats for Students in India’ shows how college learners use AI to study & upskill

Full year access to Indian users? "To celebrate OpenAI’s DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru on 4 November, its first in India, OpenAI is making ChatGPT Go available free for one full year to all users in India who sign up during a limited-time promotional period, starting 4 November," the company said in a statement.

Launched in India in August, ChatGPT Go was developed in response to user feedback seeking more affordable access to ChatGPT's advanced features. In the first month after launch, the number of paid ChatGPT subscribers in India more than doubled.

Following this strong demand, OpenAI has expanded ChatGPT Go to nearly 90 markets worldwide.

Millions of users in India, including developers, students, and professionals, are now using ChatGPT daily to leverage OpenAI’s advanced tools.

"This promotion is a continuation of OpenAI’s 'Indiafirst' commitment and supports the IndiaAI Mission, reinforcing the growing momentum around AI in India as the country prepares to host the AI Impact Summit next year," OpenAI added.

Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will also be eligible for the free 12-month promotion.

"Since initially launching ChatGPT Go in India a few months ago, the adoption and creativity we've seen from our users has been inspiring," said Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT.

Turley added: "Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we're making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI."