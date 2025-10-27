Edit Profile
    ChatGPT's new ‘Chats for Students for in India’ shows how college learners use AI to study & upskill | Read details

    ChatGPT has launched ‘Chats for Students for in India’ that highlights how college students are using the AI tool to study and learn new skills. 

    Published on: Oct 27, 2025 4:01 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    In what comes as a major boon for students preparing for examinations, ChatGPT has launched ‘Chats for Students in India’ highlighting how college students in the country are using the AI tool to study, learn new skills, and navigate college life.

    ChatGPT has launched the “Chats for Students in India” that features 50+ real world use cases from students at top universities for activities like creating a study plan, problem-solving, and more. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
    

    From IIT Madras to Delhi Technical Campus, the new webpage features 50+ real world use cases from students at top universities for activities like creating a study plan, problem-solving, analytical reasoning and creative exploration, among others.

    Some of these chats include the following:

    1. Prepare for an exam
    2. Simplify a complex topic
    3. Learn through analogies
    4. Create a study schedule
    5. Generate likely exam questions
    6. Make a study guide
    7. Pre-grade your assignment
    8. Make flashcards
    9. Clean up these notes
    10. Get many points of view on a topic

    What's more? The chat prompts are created by default making it easier for students to tailor it as per their requirements.

    Know more about ChatGPT's ‘Chats for college students in India

    ChatCGPT for job search: How a Bengaluru techie landed 7 interviews

    While education has emerged as the top used case for ChatGPT in India, driven entirely by students, its benefits in activities like job search is also immense. This was proved by Amar Saurabh, a Bengaluru techie who used ChatGPT to secure interviews with top global companies, eventually landing a job as a Lead Product Manager at PayPal.

    From personalizing LinkedIn messages, find the right people to contact at companies, tailor the resume for each role, to using the right keywords, interview preparation by pulling out key points from his experience and predicting possible questions - ChatGPT did it all.

    The result? In only two months, Saurabh received as many as 7 interview calls from top companies like Reddit, Intuit, and PayPal.

    Read more about how Amar Saurabh used ChatGPT to land a job at PayPal.

