From Bengaluru’s BMS College to PayPal, here's how this techie used ChatGPT to land a job: Report

While many worry that artificial intelligence (AI) will take away jobs, one techie has shown how it can actually help find one. Amar Saurabh, a former Meta and TikTok product manager, used ChatGPT to secure interviews with top global companies, and eventually landed a job as a Lead Product Manager at PayPal. Amar Saurabh, an alumna from Bengaluru's BMS College, built a custom AI assistant to tailor job applications, ultimately receiving multiple interview offers.(LinkedIn)

Amar shared how he built a custom version of ChatGPT in under two hours to improve his job hunt, according to a report by Business Insider. A graduate of BMS College of Engineering, Bengaluru, and Carnegie Mellon University (USA), Amar had been looking for a more stable role in the US. After applying for months with little success, he decided to let AI do the heavy lifting, the report said.

He subscribed to ChatGPT’s paid plan and created his own assistant, naming it “PM job search advisor.” Amar uploaded his resume, LinkedIn profile, and project details, and told the chatbot to focus on senior product management positions. Within 90 minutes, his custom AI assistant was ready, he said, as per the publication.

The tool then helped him write personalized LinkedIn messages, find the right people to contact at companies, and tailor his resume for each role using the right keywords. It even prepared him for interviews by pulling out key points from his experience and predicting possible questions, the report noted.

In just two months, Amar’s results skyrocketed. He received interview calls from Reddit, Intuit, and PayPal, among others, he said. While the chatbot sometimes forgot details, Amar compared it to “talking to a person” and didn’t mind reminding it.

Now happily employed at PayPal, he’s already working on improving his AI assistant further. His next goal is to make it smart enough to apply for jobs and answer questions on his behalf, he said.