    Bengaluru auto driver wins hearts after returning woman passenger’s lost earphones

    Updated on: Oct 26, 2025 7:58 PM IST
    By Yamini C S
    Rapido recognized the Bengaluru auto driver's integrity, affirming such actions reflect their core values and rewarded him for his good deed. (Pexels/Representational Image)
    A Bengaluru auto driver, Jahrul, returned a woman passenger's lost earphones, making for a viral social media post and earning praise online for his honesty.

    In a refreshing story of honesty that has struck a chord online, a Rapido auto driver in Bengaluru went out of his way to return a passenger’s lost earphones, reminding people that kindness still exists in everyday life.

    The incident came to light after Sambhavi, a city resident, shared her experience on social media. She recounted taking a short Rapido auto ride in Indiranagar on Friday evening, just a quick two-kilometre trip to meet her brother for dinner. A few minutes after reaching her destination, she received an unexpected Google Pay notification from the driver, Jahrul.

    Initially fearing a double charge, she soon realized that Jahrul had messaged her to say he had found her earphones in the auto. “He told me he would keep them safe and asked when I would be around again,” Sambhavi wrote. Despite it being the Diwali weekend, Jahrul called her on Monday morning to arrange a convenient time to return them, refusing to keep or sell them.

    “It sounds like such a small thing, but it really reminded me that decency still exists. People like Jahrul make…this world a little better,” she said.

    The post quickly gained traction, drawing praise for the driver’s integrity. “This sounds unreal,” a user responded, while another wrote: “Good to see people like this still EXIST.”

    Rapido also responded to her message, thanking Sambhavi for sharing the experience and commending Jahrul for his honesty. The company later confirmed that the captain had been rewarded for his good deed.

    “We're proud to have him as part of the Rapido family,” the company said, adding that such gestures reflect the platform’s core values.

    • Yamini C S
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yamini C S

      Yamini CS works as a journalist for Hindustan Times, focusing on comprehensive coverage of Bengaluru's diverse and dynamic stories. With a passion for uncovering the city's cultural, social, and economic developments, her work aims to provide insightful perspectives and timely updates to the readers.Read More

