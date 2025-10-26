Bengaluru auto driver wins hearts after returning woman passenger’s lost earphones

In a refreshing story of honesty that has struck a chord online, a Rapido auto driver in Bengaluru went out of his way to return a passenger’s lost earphones, reminding people that kindness still exists in everyday life.

The incident came to light after Sambhavi, a city resident, shared her experience on social media. She recounted taking a short Rapido auto ride in Indiranagar on Friday evening, just a quick two-kilometre trip to meet her brother for dinner. A few minutes after reaching her destination, she received an unexpected Google Pay notification from the driver, Jahrul.

Initially fearing a double charge, she soon realized that Jahrul had messaged her to say he had found her earphones in the auto. “He told me he would keep them safe and asked when I would be around again,” Sambhavi wrote. Despite it being the Diwali weekend, Jahrul called her on Monday morning to arrange a convenient time to return them, refusing to keep or sell them.

“It sounds like such a small thing, but it really reminded me that decency still exists. People like Jahrul make…this world a little better,” she said.