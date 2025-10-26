Jail warden caught smuggling smartphone into Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara central prison: Report

The string of controversies surrounding Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison continues to grow. In the latest incident, a prison warden was caught trying to sneak a smartphone and two earphones into the high-security facility by hiding them in his private parts.

The accused, identified as Amar Pranje, was intercepted during a routine security check at the main entrance around 10:30 pm on October 23, according to a report by The Times of India. Pranje, who was reporting for his night shift, appeared visibly nervous and attempted to turn back when his name was called for frisking, which immediately raised suspicions among the guards on duty.

A more thorough search revealed the concealed electronic devices, said an investigating officer. He later admitted that he had been promised ₹10,000 to deliver the phone inside the prison, and officials are now tracing who was supposed to receive it, the report said.

Officials suspect the smuggling attempt may be linked to a larger racket operating within the jail, especially after a string of recent scandals exposed severe lapses in security.

Just days ago, a viral video showed an undertrial inmate celebrating his birthday inside the prison, complete with decorations and cake, prompting an internal inquiry. Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested three people in July, including a psychiatrist posted at the jail and a police official, for allegedly assisting a convicted terrorist serving a life sentence there.

Adding to the embarrassment, a surprise Central Crime Branch (CCB) raid in June unearthed a bizarre stash of contraband, from gutka and lighters to scissors, glue sticks, and even kasuri methi, inside the prison’s “VIP” barracks.

The latest incident has renewed concerns over corruption and weak internal controls at the city’s largest correctional facility.