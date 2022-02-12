Chhattisgarh: CRPF personnel killed, 1 injured in encounter with Naxals

One personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed on Saturday after an encounter broke out between the security forces and Naxals in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, multiple news agencies have reported.

According to the report, the deceased personnel was an assistant commandant of the CRPF 168 battalion. He has been identified as S B Tirkey.

The soldier reportedly suffered bullet injuries and later succumbed to them. A combing operation is currently underway in the area, about 440 km from state capital Raipur.

The encounter broke out in the forests of Putkel, under the Basaguda Police Station limit in Bijapur, while officials were out patrolling for road opening and sanitising duty. One more soldier has also been injured in the firing, reported news agency ANI.

More information regarding the ongoing firing is awaited.

