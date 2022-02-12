Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: CRPF personnel killed, 1 injured in encounter with Naxals
india news

Chhattisgarh: CRPF personnel killed, 1 injured in encounter with Naxals

According to the report, the deceased personnel was an assistant commandant of the CRPF 168 battalion. He has been identified as S B Tirkey.
More information regarding the ongoing firing is awaited.(PTI)
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 12:20 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

One personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed on Saturday after an encounter broke out between the security forces and Naxals in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, multiple news agencies have reported.

According to the report, the deceased personnel was an assistant commandant of the CRPF 168 battalion. He has been identified as S B Tirkey.

The soldier reportedly suffered bullet injuries and later succumbed to them. A combing operation is currently underway in the area, about 440 km from state capital Raipur.

The encounter broke out in the forests of Putkel, under the Basaguda Police Station limit in Bijapur, while officials were out patrolling for road opening and sanitising duty. One more soldier has also been injured in the firing, reported news agency ANI.

More information regarding the ongoing firing is awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
crpf security
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP