‘Check email first’: Raghav Chadha, Nidhi Razdan's hilarious X exchange on Harvard admission announcement

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha announced on Thursday that he has been selected for Harvard University's Global Leadership Program. Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Journalist Nidhi Razdan. (HT file photo)

"Learning is a lifelong journey! I am delighted to share that I've been selected by the prestigious Harvard University for its program on Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century - at Harvard Kennedy School@Kennedy_Schoolin Boston, USA," Raghav Chadha wrote on X.

Chadha added that being the youngest member of the Rajya Sabha, his mission has always been to address issues that matter most to the people.

"This learning experience with a diverse cohort of handpicked achievers from@YGLvoiceswill broaden my horizons and enable me to serve you better. I look forward to learning from global leaders and peers, gaining perspectives that can help drive meaningful, people- centric policy changes in India. Looking forward to connecting with everyone at Harvard!" he added.

However, a parody account in the name of journalist Nidhi Razdan, urged Chadha to exercise caution, triggering a playful banter.

“Ache se email check kar le bhai (Please check the email carefully),” the parody account said.

Razdan, herself, joined the exchange, saying that the idea mooted by the parody accounted was not bad.

Also Read | 'Nothing to be ashamed of': Nidhi Razdan on her Harvard 'nightmare' of fake job offer

"Hi@raghav_chadha, this is not a bad suggestion. Take it from someone who knows. And ironically many of you who mock me can’t tell the difference between a parody account and the real person", she wrote.

Later, Raghav said that the email was genuine and that he is excited to kickstart his journey.

“Turns out, the email was genuine! Excited to begin this journey of learning! And to those asking who paid for it - I appreciate you holding me accountable - it’s a fully-funded program,” he added.

In 2021, Razdan had said that she was a victim of an online fraud which prompted her to resign from her job at NDTV and accept a teaching position at the prestigious Harvard University in the United States — which turned out to be fake.