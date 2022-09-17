Cheetahs in India LIVE: PM Modi to release the mammals in their new home in Kuno today
Cheetahs in India LIVE: Cheetahs, the world’s fastest mammals, are set to be reintroduced to India.
The Cheetahs will be brought from Namibia to India in a special cargo flight Boeing -717. The flight will land in Gwalior today. They will be then brought to Kuno National Park in a helicopter.
On his 72nd birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the animals into an enclosure spread over 10km around 10.45am on Saturday in the presence of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and wildlife experts.
The cheetahs are being flown from southern Africa for their reintroduction in India seven decades after the species was declared extinct in the country in 1952.
India’s last cheetah died in Koriya in what is now Chhattisgarh in 1948.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 17 Sep 2022 06:32 AM
‘Landmark day for Cheetah conservation’
-
Sat, 17 Sep 2022 06:19 AM
Cheetahs to be fitted with a satellite collars
The five females and three males Cheetahs, aged between two and five and a half, will each be fitted with a satellite collar.
-
Sat, 17 Sep 2022 06:19 AM
The cheetah is listed globally as "Vulnerable" species
The cheetah is listed globally as "Vulnerable" on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.
-
Sat, 17 Sep 2022 06:17 AM
How did Cheetahs become extinct in India?
India was once home to the Asiatic cheetah but it was declared extinct there by 1952. The critically endangered subspecies, which once roamed across the Middle East, Central Asia and India, are now only found, in very small numbers, in Iran.
Cheetahs became extinct in India primarily because of habitat loss and hunting for their distinctive spotted coats.
-
Sat, 17 Sep 2022 06:15 AM
Why was Kuno National Park picked for Project Cheetahs?
The 750-square-kilometre (290-square-mile) protected park was selected as a home because of its abundant prey and grasslands.
-
Sat, 17 Sep 2022 06:10 AM
World's first inter-continental translocation of cheetahs today
Cheetahs - brought from Namibia - are being introduced in India under Project Cheetah, which is world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.
-
Sat, 17 Sep 2022 05:52 AM
When was the last Cheetah spotted in India?
The cheetah was completely wiped out from India due to excessive hunting and shrinking grasslands, its natural habitat. The last cheetah was killed in Koriya district of Chhattisgarh in 1947 and it was declared extinct in 1952.