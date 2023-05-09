Probe ordered into gangster’s murder at Tihar jail, says TN DGP

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByDivya Chandrababu
May 09, 2023 12:46 AM IST

The move after the Director General of Delhi Prisons Sanjay Beniwal wrote to the Tamil Nadu police to take action since Tamil Nadu Special Police (TNSP) personnel were on duty during the murder on May 2

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu said on Monday that he has ordered an inquiry into the Tihar jail case where 33-year-old gangster Sunil Baliyan aka Tillu Tajpuriya was murdered in his prison cell.

Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu said that he has deputed additional director general of police, HM Jayaram, to conduct an inquiry into the Tihar jail case where 33-year-old gangster Sunil Baliyan aka Tillu Tajpuriya was murdered in his prison cell. (HT Archives)

This comes after the Director General of Delhi Prisons Sanjay Beniwal wrote to the Tamil Nadu police to take action since Tamil Nadu Special Police (TNSP) personnel were on duty during the murder on May 2.

The Tamil Nadu DGP told HT that he has deputed additional director general of police, HM Jayaram, to conduct an inquiry. “Based on ADG Jayaram’s enquiry report further action will be taken,” Babu said.

Tajpuriya, an accused in the Rohini court shootout, was stabbed to death on May 2 morning. The Delhi high court on Monday ordered the jail superintendent to appear before the bench on the next date of hearing on May 25.

Justice Jasmeet Singh, who was hearing a petition filed by Tillu Tajpuriya’s father and brother to seek a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the gangster’s death, also ordered the director general of prisons to file a report within a week, listing the jail officers who were responsible for the lapses that led to the murder in the high-security prison.

Since the crime was captured on CCTV installed inside, the judge asked the authorities to explain how the prisoners got hold of knives used to kill Tajpuriya and why security personnel did not intervene.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Divya Chandrababu

Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs....view detail

