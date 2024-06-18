Chennai rain: Heavy showers with lightning, thunderstorms hit flight services

Chennai rain updates: Heavy rainfall, along with lightning and thunderstorm, lashed several parts of Chennai on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, leading to flight disruption and uprooting of trees. A number of arriving and departing international and domestic flights were delayed due to the rains, officials at the Chennai airport told news agency PTI. A man carrying an umbrella walks along a street during rainfall in Chennai. (AFP)

Services to and from Dubai, Delhi and Pune were among those delayed. In Chennai, trees were uprooted in some parts, including Kodambakkam, and the civic personnel were in the process of removing them.

The rains brought some respite to the residents from the sweltering heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a forecast for June 17-18, said “Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. light/moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas.”

The city will likely receive light to moderate rainfall until June 23, the IMD said.

Due to low atmospheric circulation in the Southeast Arabian Sea and along the Kerala coast, Tamil Nadu has been experiencing moderate rain for the past few days. The Chennai Meteorological Department has forecast possible thundershowers in Chennai for the next two days.

Last night, heavy rain and strong winds hit Chennai and its suburbs for over three hours bringing respite from the intense heat. Local media reported that areas including Tambaram, Ashok Nagar, Guindy, Nungambakkam, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Kunradhur, Anakaputhur, Alandur, Kodambakkam, Borur, Ramavaram, West Mambalam, and Mylapore received rainfall.

In a post on X, IndiGo said, “Tuesday is shaping up to be a mix of rain and nice weather for #Chennai, and this may impact flight departures and arrivals. Do keep a tab on the flight status http://bit.ly/3DNYJqj. Wishing you happy and safe travels! ☔.”

On Monday, the IMD issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning in Tamil Nadu. This includes areas like Thiruchirapalli, Namakkal, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar and Ariyalpur.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is predicted to be 37-38 degrees Celcius and minimum to be 27-28 degrees Celcius.

The incessant rainfall led to waterlogging and power cuts in several areas. Trees were also uprooted in areas like Kodambakkam.

As per Hindu Tamil, the maximum rainfall was recorded at 10.4cm in Poontamalli and 8.2cm in Sholinganallur.