 Bengaluru likely to face decline in monsoon rainfall: Reports
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
Bengaluru likely to face decline in monsoon rainfall: Reports

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2024 09:39 AM IST

The temperatures are likely to remain low as there are no indications of a heat wave.

Bengaluru residents have been enjoying the gloomy weather in the city for the last 45 days and the city also saw frequent showers during the pre-monsoon season. The Indian Meteorological Département (IMD) now reportedly predicted a decline in monsoon rainfall in the city from today. However, temperatures are likely to remain low as there are no indications of a heat wave.

Bengaluru likely to face decline in monsoon rainfall: Reports
Bengaluru likely to face decline in monsoon rainfall: Reports

Also Read - Bengaluru rains: Heavy spell creates havoc, trees uprooted and metro services disrupted

According to reports, the absence of a shear zone is expected to affect rainfall in the interiors of Karnataka in the north and south. This is likely to reduce the ongoing rainfall in Bengaluru. In the first week of June, the massive rains broke the 113-year-old record of rainfall in the month. Bengaluru's average rainfall in June is 110.3mm, and on the first two days of the month (June 1&2), the city recorded 120mm of rain. The highest single-day rainfall in June was recorded on 16 June 1891 in Bengaluru, and the June 2 rainfall broke that record with 111mm.

Tuesday’s weather forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.86 °C and 30.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and set at 06:47 PM.

Meanwhile, the civic body has already prepped up to face the monsoon in the city and the BBMP claimed that the slit in all drains has been removed. In the past, Bengaluru faced severe floods, resulting in massive waterlogging across housing societies.

