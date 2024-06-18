Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.86 °C, check weather forecast for June 18, 2024
Jun 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on June 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 18, 2024, is 28.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.86 °C and 30.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.85 °C and 30.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 19, 2024
|28.34 °C
|Light rain
|June 20, 2024
|27.61 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 21, 2024
|27.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 22, 2024
|26.5 °C
|Light rain
|June 23, 2024
|21.36 °C
|Light rain
|June 24, 2024
|22.68 °C
|Light rain
|June 25, 2024
|24.94 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.37 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.3 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|28.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|31.46 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|41.87 °C
|Light rain
