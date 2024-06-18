Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.86 °C, check weather forecast for June 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 19, 2024 28.34 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 27.61 °C Overcast clouds June 21, 2024 27.43 °C Moderate rain June 22, 2024 26.5 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 21.36 °C Light rain June 24, 2024 22.68 °C Light rain June 25, 2024 24.94 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.17 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.37 °C Light rain Chennai 32.3 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 28.32 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 31.46 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.67 °C Moderate rain Delhi 41.87 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 18, 2024, is 28.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.86 °C and 30.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.85 °C and 30.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

