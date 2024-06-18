Weather Today Live: At 33.8 degree Celsius, Delhi sees ‘highest’ minimum temperature since June 2018
Weather Today Live: An intense heat wave has gripped north India, with Delhi, the national capital, being under a ‘red’ alert for Tuesday. A day ago, temperatures in the metropolis soared to 45.2 degree Celsius as the brutal heat wave gripped the entire region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected some relief from June 19 in the form of thunderstorm and light rain, which, according to the weather body, will result from an approaching weather disturbance....Read More
The ongoing severe water crisis also continues in Delhi. The ruling AAP has come under fire from the opposition parties: the BJP and Congress.
Also, in addition to the Capital, many parts of Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness heatwave to severe heatwave conditions till June 19. Himachal Pradesh and Bihar are also expected to witness similar conditions till June 18.
Meanwhile, in the country’s southern part, Chennai and nearby areas witnessed overnight rains, which brought respite to the city from sweltering heat.
Weather Today Live: What is a ‘warm night’?
Weather Today Live: As per the IMD, a ‘warm night’ when the maximum temperature is over 40°C and the minimum temperature is 4.5°C or more above normal.
A heat wave, on the other hand, is when the maximum temperature is over 40°C, while also being 4.5°C or more above normal.
Weather Today Live: Delhi records fifth consecutive ‘warm night’
Weather Today Live: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 33.8°C on Tuesday. This is the city's ‘highest’ minimum temperature this season, and the highest since June 13, 2018 (34°C), as per Met department officials.
Weather Today Live: Rain uproots trees in Chennai
Weather Today Live: Trees uprooted in some parts of Chennai, including Kodambakkam, due to the rain. Civil personnel are in the process of removing the fallen trees.
Weather Today Live: Rain disrupts flight operations in Chennai
Weather Today Live: Several arriving and departing domestic and international flights delayed due to the rain. Services to and from Dubai, Delhi and Pune were among those affected. (