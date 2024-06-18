Weather Today Live: At 33.8 degree Celsius, Delhi sees ‘highest’ minimum temperature since June 2018

Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded a maximum of 43 degrees Celsius (°C), which was three degrees above normal. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Weather Today Live: An intense heat wave has gripped north India, with Delhi, the national capital, being under a ‘red’ alert for Tuesday. A day ago, temperatures in the metropolis soared to 45.2 degree Celsius as the brutal heat wave gripped the entire region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected some relief from June 19 in the form of thunderstorm and light rain, which, according to the weather body, will result from an approaching weather disturbance....Read More

The ongoing severe water crisis also continues in Delhi. The ruling AAP has come under fire from the opposition parties: the BJP and Congress.

Also, in addition to the Capital, many parts of Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness heatwave to severe heatwave conditions till June 19. Himachal Pradesh and Bihar are also expected to witness similar conditions till June 18.

Meanwhile, in the country’s southern part, Chennai and nearby areas witnessed overnight rains, which brought respite to the city from sweltering heat.