Chennai schools closed, cyclone alert in issued as heavy rain batters Tamil Nadu

Residents in several areas of Tamil Nadu woke up to heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning after witnessing heavy downpour on Tuesday as well. Trees in Chennai's Choolaimedu area were uprooted last night due to heavy rainfall in the area and Thoothukudi city witnessed waterlogging in several areas due to continuous heavy rainfall in the city and its suburban areas, show visuals.

In Sivaganga district as well, heavy rain lashed several areas on Wednesday morning due to which, agricultural fields and low-lying areas were inundated. Passengers in Villupuram were left stranded after bus movement was affected at the city's bus stand due to severe waterlogging.

Schools in many cities across the state such as Chennai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai will remain close on Wednesday due to possibility of more heavy rain, reported news agency ANI.

In Puducherry too, several areas were waterlogged on Wednesday morning due to heavy rainfall and all government and private schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain close.

Also, according to director of Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai, B Amudha, a low pressure area that formed over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday could intensify into a potential cyclone by Wednesday.

"By noon tomorrow, there is a possibility that the system will strengthen into a Depression. This is expected to occur off the coasts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh," PTI quoted Amudha as saying on Tuesday.

According to the IMD bulletin issued on Tuesday, the low pressure area formed over southwest Bay of Bengal “is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts by the afternoon of tomorrow, the 22nd October 2025.”

The IMD has also put Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Thiruvannamalai, Ranippettai, and Kancheepuram on orange alert, along with Puducherry. This means that moderate rain of 5-15 mm/hour is like in these areas, along with a thunderstorms and maximum surface wind speed between 41-61 kmph.

Chennai's Marina Beach is witnessing rough sea conditions amid ongoing Northeast monsoon activity, which is likely to persist over the new few days, ANI reported citing officials.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin conducted an advisory meeting through video conference to discuss ways to tackle heavy rains.

“I have instructed that immediate action be taken on complaints received from the public and that rice procurement operations be carried out without any lapses, and I have inquired about the precautionary measures that have been taken. People's representatives and the entire government machinery will work tirelessly in the field, and we will protect the people!” he wrote in a post on X.

Tamil Nadu's deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also conducted field inspections in Chennai on Tuesday to review preparedness to face the northeast monsoon.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)