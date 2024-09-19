Chennai: Woman's chopped body found in a suitcase

A woman’s chopped-up body was found in a suitcase in Thuraipakkam, Chennai, on Thursday morning, police officials said. The accused lives around 100 metres from where suitcase was found.. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“A woman's body was found in a suitcase in Thuraipakkam, Chennai today at around 9.30am. More investigation into the incident is going on," said Chennai Police official, ANI reported.

ALSO READ- Hindu outfit stages protest in Chennai, seeks ban on India-Bangladesh test series

Resident noticed blood dripping from suitcase

A resident noticed blood dripping from the suitcase and informed the police early morning, reported India Today. The woman has been identified as Deepa from Madhavaram. Police have detained a man named Mani. He lives 100 metres from where the suitcase was found.

ALSO READ- After EY Pune employee Anna Sebastian Perayil's ‘tragic’ death, Centre takes up complaint

CCTV footage from the area has been recovered. The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation is ongoing, police said.

This incident brings back memories of the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi two years ago. Shraddha was allegedly strangled by Aaftab Amin Poonawala, with whom she was in a live-in relationship, on May 18, 2022.

ALSO READ- ‘Aggressive’ Aaftab used to beat Shraddha often: Charge sheet

According to the 6,629-page chargesheet filed by Delhi Police, Poonawala allegedly dismembered her body, stored the pieces in a fridge, and disposed them of across the city over several days. The body parts were discovered later.

ALSO READ- Lebanon serial explosions: Israel says 'centre of gravity' moving north, calls it ‘new phase’ in Gaza war

In another similar case in August, police arrested three people, including a woman, in Ghaziabad for the murder of a 35-year-old interior designer, Tarun Pawar. Nine people allegedly conspired to kill Pawar over a relationship and chopped his body into three pieces, later dumping them in a canal 65 km away.