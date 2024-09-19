Lebanon serial explosions: Israel says 'centre of gravity' moving north, calls it ‘new phase’ in Gaza war

Israel on Wednesday said the “centre of gravity” of the Gaza war is moving towards its northern border with Lebanon, and resources are being allocated in anticipation of any potential escalation of the conflict, news agency AFP reported. Mourners carry the coffins of victims who were killed Tuesday after their handheld pagers exploded, during their funeral procession in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)(AP)

More than 11 months into the war that killed 41,272 people and injured as many as 95,551, two serial explosions of pagers and radio devices used by militant group Hezbollah inside Lebanon marks another dangerous escalation that threatens to push the region into an all-out war. The Lebanese government and Hezbollah both blamed Israel for the attack, while the latter vowed to retaliate.

At least 32 people have been killed and over 3000 have been injured in two back-to-back attacks inside Lebanon that targeted electronic devices used by Hezbollah members. Lebanon blamed Israel's spy agency Mossad for what experts describe as the most sophisticated “supply chain operations ever” in the history of intelligence operations.

Israel did not officially comment on the attack but has made it clear in recent weeks that gaining upper hand over Hezbollah is one of its “top priority”. The Jewish state also indicated that an all-out war might be they only way to stop Hezbollah's daily attacks on its northern borders.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the events mark the start of new phase of the country's war against Hamas militants in the Gaza strip. "We are at the start of a new phase in the war -- it requires courage, determination and perseverance on our part. We have not forgotten the hostages and we have not forgotten our missions in the south," he said according to a statement by his office.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement on Wednesday promised to return the residents of the north securely to their homes, giving no further details. Returning the evacuees home was made a formal objective of the war. Gallant also said that it was now time to ensure that those displaced from the north would be able to return to their homes.

Israeli armed forces chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi also echoed similar remarks. "We are very determined to create the security conditions that will return the residents (of the north) to their homes, to the communities, with a high level of security," he said.

