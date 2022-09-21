Chennai-based Muslim couple donates 1 cr to Tirupati temple

A Chennai-based Muslim couple has donated ₹1 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) - the independent trust that manages several Hindu temples, including the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Media reports said the couple presented the draft to TTD executive officer Dharma Reddy on Tuesday.

The donations were made by Subeena Banu and Abdul Ghani and include ₹87 lakh in furniture and utensils for the newly built Sri Padmavathi Rest House and a draft for ₹15 lakh for the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust, news agency ANI said.

Under the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust, free food - 'Annaprasadam' - is served to all devotees in Tirumala and Tiruchanoor; the trust claims nearly two lakh are fed daily.

Other reports - that Hindustan Times could not independently verify - said Ghani has donated to the TTD in the past too.

In 2020 he reportedly donated a tractor-mounted device to spray disinfectant over temple premises during the pandemic. He also donated a ₹35 lakh truck to transport vegetables.

Meanwhile, earlier this month the TTD found itself mired in controversy after actor-politician Archana Gautam - who unsuccessfully contested as a Congress candidate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls held between February and March - claimed some of its staff had demanded a ₹10,000 bribe to facilitate her worship of the idol of Lord Venkateswara.

The TTD, in turn, alleged Gautam had misbehaved and abused staff members.