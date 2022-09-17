Home / India News / Andhra goes to Supreme Court against HC's Amravati is only capital ruling

Andhra goes to Supreme Court against HC's Amravati is only capital ruling

india news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 02:56 PM IST

The Andhra Pradesh government has approached the Supreme Court.

The state government has moved the Supreme Court against HC order.. (HT File Photo)
The state government has moved the Supreme Court against HC order.. (HT File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh has gone to the Supreme Court against the High Court judgment, declaring Amravati as the only state capital. On March 3, the state high court had scrapped YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s ambitious three capital plan on on the ground of legislative incompetence, abuse of power and arbitrariness.

The court had slammed the state government for the plan, which it said, smacked of “malafides”, and deprived 30,000 unsuspecting farmers of their livelihood and the right to live a dignified life. As part of the plan, which had been cleared by the state assembly, the Jagan Reddy government aimed to establish Amravati as legislative capital, Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital.

In August, as he submitted a status report linked to the progress of work in Amaravati in the high court, state advocate general Subrahmanyam Sriram said, “The state government was actively considering filing a review petition challenging the March 3 judgement. It might alternatively file a special leave petition before the Supreme Court.” “The government was advised to file an affidavit in the high court seeking a review of its verdict to develop Amaravati as the state capital within six months,” he had added, HT had reported at the time.

In its March ruling, the HC had insisted that the entire construction and development work would be completed within six months’ time. “The reconstituted plots belonging to land owners be developed with all the amenities and handed over to the land holders within three months,” the HC had stressed. Later, however, the state government had told the court that it won't be able to abide by the six-month deadline.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
andhra pradesh supreme court
andhra pradesh supreme court

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out