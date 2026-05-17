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Chennithala, Muraleedharan among Congress ministers in Kerala cabinet, IUML to get 5 posts

The ministers in the cabinet include Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and KPCC chief Sunny Joseph.

Updated on: May 17, 2026 07:45 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Kerala chief minister-designate VD Satheesan announced on Sunday the names of his cabinet ministers who will take the oath alongside him at Monday's swearing-in ceremony.

Congress leader VD Satheesan during a press conference after being announced as the next chief minister of Kerala.(PTI/File Photo)

Satheesan said the list of ministers had been finalised after discussions among alliance leaders, keeping social and regional representation within the coalition in mind.

Kerala cabinet unveiled

The ministers in the Cabinet include Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC chief Sunny Joseph and K Muraleedharan.

The UDF also decided to appoint senior legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan as the speaker of the assembly, while Shanimol Usman will take charge as deputy speaker.

Kuttiadi MLA Parakkal Abdulla will become a minister after two and a half years. The party leadership will later decide which minister will make way for his entry into the cabinet.

 
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