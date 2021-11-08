Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: 4 CRPF soldiers killed, 3 injured in Sukma after a jawan opens fire
Chhattisgarh: 4 CRPF soldiers killed, 3 injured in Sukma after a jawan opens fire

According to the preliminary information, the soldier opened fire at his colleagues with his AK-47 rifle.
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 08:52 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Four personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and three others were injured on Monday after one of their colleagues opened fire at them at a camp of the paramilitary force in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. The incident occurred at around 3:30 am in the camp of CRPF's 50th battalion in Lingampalli village of the district, located around 400 km away from capital Raipur, news agency PTI reported quoting Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P.

According to the preliminary information, the soldier opened fire at his colleagues with his AK-47 rifle. The accused has been held and the police are now interrogating him to ascertain the reason for the firing.

Meanwhile, the injured soldiers have been rushed to a nearby hospital and are being treated for the injuries.

More details regarding the same are awaited.

