Chhattisgarh: 8 Maoists active in Jharkhand, carrying 49 lakh bounty, surrender

Eight Maoists, including five women, who were active in Jharkhand and carried a cumulative bounty of ₹49 lakh, surrendered before the Bijapur police on Wednesday, officials said.
The surrendered cadres, all associated with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), laid down arms under the Chhattisgarh government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy. The surrender was facilitated with the support of the Jharkhand Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Officials also attributed the surrender to the successful rehabilitation of former Maoists and ongoing development works in tribal areas.
Among those who surrendered are Ashwin alias Lachhu (30) carrying a reward of ₹8 lakh; Ranga alias Sohan (30), with a bounty of ₹8 lakh; and Doba Madvi alias Rahat (25), carrying a reward of ₹8 lakh.
The others include Fagni Poyam alias Rajni, Suraj Munni Champiya alias Subni, Hidme Kadti alias Rita and Budhri Kunjam alias Anusha, all Area Committee Members (ACMs) carrying rewards of ₹5 lakh each, besides Salmi Champiya alias Jilani, who carried a reward of ₹5 lakh.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
Most of the surrendered cadres are natives of Bijapur district, while one is from Narayanpur and another from Sukma, but had been deployed by the Maoist organisation in Jharkhand.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
Most of the surrendered cadres are natives of Bijapur district, while one is from Narayanpur and another from Sukma, but had been deployed by the Maoist organisation in Jharkhand.
{{/usCountry}}
Under the state’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, the former Maoists will receive financial assistance, skill development training, housing, education and employment support to help them reintegrate into society.
Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting.
His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.