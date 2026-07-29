Chhattisgarh: 8 Maoists active in Jharkhand, carrying 49 lakh bounty, surrender

Eight Maoists, including five women, who were active in Jharkhand and carried a cumulative bounty of ₹49 lakh, surrendered before the Bijapur police on Wednesday, officials said.

Police said the cadres had been operating in different parts of Jharkhand for several years. (HT sourced photo)

The surrendered cadres, all associated with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), laid down arms under the Chhattisgarh government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy. The surrender was facilitated with the support of the Jharkhand Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

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Officials also attributed the surrender to the successful rehabilitation of former Maoists and ongoing development works in tribal areas.

Among those who surrendered are Ashwin alias Lachhu (30) carrying a reward of ₹8 lakh; Ranga alias Sohan (30), with a bounty of ₹8 lakh; and Doba Madvi alias Rahat (25), carrying a reward of ₹8 lakh.

Also Read: 22 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district: Police

The others include Fagni Poyam alias Rajni, Suraj Munni Champiya alias Subni, Hidme Kadti alias Rita and Budhri Kunjam alias Anusha, all Area Committee Members (ACMs) carrying rewards of ₹5 lakh each, besides Salmi Champiya alias Jilani, who carried a reward of ₹5 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} Most of the surrendered cadres are natives of Bijapur district, while one is from Narayanpur and another from Sukma, but had been deployed by the Maoist organisation in Jharkhand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most of the surrendered cadres are natives of Bijapur district, while one is from Narayanpur and another from Sukma, but had been deployed by the Maoist organisation in Jharkhand. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the state’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, the former Maoists will receive financial assistance, skill development training, housing, education and employment support to help them reintegrate into society.