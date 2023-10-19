Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / PM Modi, Shah featured in BJP's first list of 40 campaigners for Chhattisgarh polls

PM Modi, Shah featured in BJP's first list of 40 campaigners for Chhattisgarh polls

ByHT News Desk
Oct 19, 2023 05:35 PM IST

Apart from Modi, Shah and Rajnath Singh, the formidable line-up of campaigners feature party stalwarts from the state

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of 40 campainers who will do the groundwork for the Chhattisgarh assembly election and ensure the saffron party makes a comeback in the state. The campainers' list has been released for the first phase of the election, which has the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union defence minster Rajnath Singh and Union home minister Amit Shah among other senior party leaders.

PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah(Bloomberg)

The announcement set the stage for an intense poll battle in Chhattisgarh which holds a strong political significance. The state will witness elections in two phases – November 7 and 17. The election results will be announced on December 3.

Apart from Modi, Shah and Rajnath Singh, the formidable line-up of campaigners feature party stalwarts from the state, which reflects its determination to secure a strong foothold in the state.

Meanwhile, the Congress has turned to social media platforms, artificial intelligence and other similar modes to highlight the state government's performance. The ‘War Room’ of Congress is using up the influence of Instagram reels, content writers, video editors as well as telecallers, considering the BJP is likely to enter the battleground with a power-packed IT cell.

Topics
bjp chhattisgarh assembly election
