Raipur, The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday tabled a bill in the assembly aimed at preventing religious conversions carried out through force, inducement, fraud or misrepresentation, with stringent provisions including life imprisonment in cases of "mass conversion". Chhattisgarh bill against forced religious conversion tabled; has life term for mass conversions

The Chhattisgarh Dharm Swatantraya Vidheyak 2026 , tabled in the House by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the Home portfolio, also has provision of imprisonment of up to 20 years in cases in which minors, women, persons with mental disabilities, or members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, or Other Backward Classes are victims.

All offences will be cognisable and non-bailable. The Bill, however, states that reconversion to one's ancestral religion will not be treated as conversion under the law.

The Bill seeks to replace Chhattisgarh Dharm Swatantraya Adhiniyam 1968 adopted from Madhya Pradesh when the state was carved out in 2000, which merely stipulates that the district magistrate be informed following a religious conversion.

Given Chhattisgarh's geographical location, socio-economic conditions and with the passage of time, the advancements in technology and communication within society, the provisions of the existing Freedom of Religion Act have become inadequate, it said.

The new Bill aims to prohibit religious conversions carried out through force, coercion, undue influence, allurement, misrepresentation, fraudulent means, or marriage, including through digital platforms such as social media and electronic communication.

It defines "allurement" as monetary benefits, gifts, employment, free education or medical facilities, promises of better lifestyle, or marriage, while "coercion" includes psychological pressure, physical force or threats, including social boycott.

"Mass conversion" has been defined as conversion of two or more persons in a single event.

It also prohibits any person from directly or indirectly promoting or conspiring to convert another person through illegal means, whether physically or digitally, and bars actions that put a person's life or property at risk for the purpose of conversion or involve trafficking of minors or women for such purposes.

The proposed law mandates that individuals intending to convert must submit a declaration to the competent authority, and religious functionaries conducting the conversion must also provide prior intimation. 'Competent Authority', as per the Bill, means district magistrate or any specially authorised officer not below the rank of an additional DM.

Within 7 days of receiving the complete form in the prescribed format, the competent authority shall publish the details of the proposed religious conversion on its official website maintained under this Act. It shall display the notice regarding the proposed conversion at the offices of the tehsildar, the gram panchayat, and the local police station. The notice will have applicant's name, their current religion or faith, and proposed religion.

Conversion certificates issued under the law will not serve as proof of citizenship or identity, and applications will lapse if conversion is not carried out within 90 days of approval.

The Bill further provides that conversion solely for the purpose of marriage, or marriage done for conversion, will be treated as invalid unless due legal procedures are followed, and marriage alone will not be deemed sufficient for religious conversion.

It empowers authorities to verify the authenticity of conversions, investigate complaints, and summon records, and also restricts acceptance of foreign or domestic funds for activities with the objective of violating the Act. It allows the state to withdraw financial or infrastructural assistance from violators.

Stringent penal provisions have been proposed, including imprisonment of not less than seven years, extendable to 10 years, and a minimum fine of ₹5 lakh for violations, with harsher punishment ranging from 10-20 years jail and a fine of not less than ₹10 lakh in cases involving minors, women, mentally challenged or members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, or Other Backward Classes, it said.

The Court may, for any adequate or special reasons to be recorded in the judgment, reduce the term of imprisonment, it said.

Mass conversions may attract imprisonment of not less than 10 years, extendable to life imprisonment, and fines of ₹25 lakh or more, while repeat offenders may face life imprisonment.

In the event of an offence being committed by a public servant, he/she shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than 10 years but which may extend to 20 years, and with a fine not less than ₹10 lakh, it said.

The bill provides for compensation to victims of illegal conversion up to ₹10 lakh in addition to other punishments.

As per the Bill, investigations will be conducted by police officers not below the rank of sub-inspector, and cases will be tried in designated special courts to be notified by the state government in consultation with the High Court.

The hearing related to cases, as far as possible, must be completed within a period of six months from the date of submission of the final report, it said, adding that until such courts are designated, sessions courts will exercise jurisdiction.

The discussion on the Bill was underway in the House.

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