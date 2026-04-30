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Chhattisgarh cabinet approves policy to expand piped gas supply network

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 10:29 pm IST
PTI |
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Raipur: The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday approved the 'Urban Gas Distribution Policy 2026' to expand piped natural gas supply across urban areas, aiming to provide clean and more affordable fuel to consumers, officials said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.(PTI)

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, a government official said.

The policy seeks to ensure the availability of clean and economical natural gas in the state, offering a cost-effective alternative to LPG cylinders for households. It will facilitate faster and more accessible gas supply through pipeline networks, improving fuel convenience in cities, he said.

The initiative is expected to promote clean energy usage, diversify fuel options and accelerate the development of pipeline infrastructure, leading to significant investment and the generation of employment opportunities, he said.

The decision is seen as a major step towards strengthening environmental protection and public convenience, he added.

 
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