Chhattisgarh CM joins vibrant Dandiya celebrations in Raipur. Watch

As Navratri fever takes over India, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday immersed himself in the festivities as he took part in a Dandiya programme in Raipur. Dressed in traditional attire, Baghel was seen cheerfully performing to the Garba beats with others present at the Dandiya Raas programme organised at his Raipur residence. Chhattisgarh housing board president Kuldeep Juneja, parliamentary secretary Vikas Upadhyay, and Raipur Municipal Corporation mayor Aijaz Dhebar were reported to be among the attendees.

Later, the chief minister tweeted a few photos from the event and wrote, "With family members during the event of Garba Raas on behalf of Samagra Gujarati Samaj at Chief Minister's residence Jandarshan Hall."

"May the blessings of Mother Goddess remain on all the people of the state."

A Hindu festival that is celebrated for nine days, Navaratri honours Goddess Durga. Given India's vast culture, the celebrations tend to differ across regions. Partaking in Dandiya and Garba is considered an intrinsic part of the religious celebrations.

Dandiya Raas -- a folk dance, originating from Gujarat -- involves dancing with dandiya sticks. Garba, on the other hand, is a dance form in which participants clap their hands and move in a circle to the beat of the music.

The festival will culminate on the day 10 with the Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami celebrations. This year, Navratri festivities began on September 26 and will conclude on October 5.

Among other leaders who have been seen celebrating the festive spirit are Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann apart from his party colleague Raghav Chadha during their Gujarat visit.

