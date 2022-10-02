Home / India News / Mann breaks into Bhangra in Gujarat, Raghav Chadha sticks to Garba. Watch

india news
Published on Oct 02, 2022 09:57 AM IST

The two Aam Aadmi Party leaders embrace the spirit of festivity in Gujarat where elections are due soon.

BySwati Bhasin

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann embraced the festive spirit on Saturday in Gujarat - like the rest of the country - as he flaunted some Garba moves in the city of Rajkot at an event. Not just him, his party colleague - Raghav Chada - was also seen joining a dance group amid revelry in Vadodara.

Videos were widely shared on social media that showed Mann on stage at the Gujarat event. Interestingly, after a few moments of Garba, he broke into Bhangra moves. Garba - the dance form which is pride of Gujaratis - takes celebrations a notch higher during the Navratri revely, the Hindu festival spanning nine nights in honour of Goddess Durga.

Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha, AAP’s MP from Punjab, shared a video on his Twitter handle and wrote in Hindi: “Today in Vadodara, at the end of the day, took part in Garba festivity. I prayed for the well being of all.”

Earlier in the day, he had tweeted a picture with Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia while taking a flight to Gujarat, where elections are due in just a few months now. "Onward to Gujarat," he wrote.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders are campaigning extensively to expand their footprint in the poll-bound state. Arvind Kejriwal among others have been frequenting the state where the BJP has been in power for nearly 27 years. Both the parties have been engaged in bitter stand-offs too lately.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal had shared photos of sharing a meal with a sanitation worker from the state.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

bhagwant mann raghav chadha aam aadmi party gujarat + 2 more
