Chhattisgarh: Congress corporator stabbed to death, 11 persons detained

A Congress corporator from Durg district in Chhattisgarh was murdered by unidentified persons late on Monday night, police said.

Cops have detained 11 people who were accompanying him when the murder took place and were questioning them, while an investigation was underway.

Suraj Banchhor, 39, a corporator at Bhilai Charoda Municipal Corporation, was stabbed to death by multiple, unidentified individuals near Hathkhoj pond where they were holding a party, according to police.

Banchhor was a corporator from Hathkhoj ward.

“We have detained 11 persons in connection with the crime and are probing the matter. According to doctors, Banchhor was stabbed multiple times with a sharp, long object,” said assistant superintendent of police Sanjay Dhruv.

Dhruv, who called Banchhor’s death “mysterious”, said his friends had rushed him to a nearby hospital after the stabbing incident where doctors declared him dead.