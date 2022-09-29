Chhattisgarh couple, two children found murdered at home

RAIPUR : A couple and their two children were brutally killed by unknown persons in a village in Durg district, police said on Thursday.

The bodies of Bholanath Yadav (34), his wife Naila (30), son Parmad (12) and Mukta (7) were found on Thursday morning in Kapsada village under Kumhari police station limit.

Superintendent of Police, Durg, Abhishek Pallava said that unknown persons attacked the victims on Wednesday night with sharp-edged weapons.

The SP said that Bholanath, a native of Bolangir district in neighbouring Odisha, shifted to Kapsada with his family 11 years ago and had since then, been working on a vegetable farm .

“They were staying in a house built on the vegetable farm. Police have recovered an axe with blood stains from the murder spot and sent it for forensic analysis. An almirah in the house was found open and some cash is also missing,” said Pallava.

“Prima facie circumstantial evidence suggests that someone known to the deceased have committed the offence. We have detained some people who are close to the victims and investigation is going on” said Pallava, adding that the police are working on a lead.