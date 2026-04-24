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Chhattisgarh: Forest dept rolls out action plan for conservation, livelihoods in Balodabazar

Chhattisgarh: Forest dept rolls out action plan for conservation, livelihoods in Balodabazar

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 02:11 pm IST
PTI |
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Raipur, Chhattisgarh is bridging the gap between conservation and development with a new integrated landscape initiative in Balodabazar that brings together agriculture, industry, and forestry to safeguard the wildlife ecosystem while creating sustainable livelihoods for forest-dependent communities.

Chhattisgarh: Forest dept rolls out action plan for conservation, livelihoods in Balodabazar

Integrated Landscape Level Planning , a first-of-its-kind action plan, is being prepared through convergence and coordination among various departments, organisations and institutions, Divisional Forest Officer Ganveer Dhammasheel told PTI on Friday.

The initiative aims to deliver positive outcomes in wildlife protection, water conservation and income generation for forest-dependent communities, he said.

In forest-fringe areas, the initiative focuses on promoting livelihood activities such as beekeeping, lac cultivation and other income-generating practices, the official said.

Emphasis is also being laid on community engagement through training programmes and effective implementation of farmer-centric schemes, he added.

The action plan also involves ecological restoration of abandoned mining areas, with a focus on water conservation, development of green belts and plantation drives in collaboration with multiple institutions, he said, adding that authorities are also exploring the potential to develop such sites into ecotourism destinations.

Officials from agriculture, horticulture and fisheries departments, the National Rural Livelihood Mission, CSR nodal officers, and representatives from the Azim Premji Foundation and various cement companies attended the meeting.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
wildlife protection raipur chhattisgarh
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