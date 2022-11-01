Chhattisgarh Foundation Day today, Raipur to host National Tribal Dance Festival

November 1 is celebrated as the Chhattisgarh Foundation Day - or Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava - since 2000 when the Union government declared it an independent state. Earlier, Chhattisgarh was a part of Madhya Pradesh. This year is the 23rd edition of the state's foundation day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Every year, the state government organises a five-day festival in the capital city Raipur, starting November 1. The festival showcases the culture and traditions of the state. This time, the chief minister's office announced that Raipur would host the 3rd National Tribal Dance Festival from November 1-3.

“Chhattisgarh will celebrate its 23rd State Foundation Day on Nov 1, 2022. As part of the celebrations, Raipur will host the 3rd National Tribal Dance Festival from Nov 01-03,” the CMO tweeted last week. It added that on behalf of chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, state representatives were visiting other states to personally invite the chief ministers, ministers and public representatives to the event.

Tribal dance groups from all the states and union territories of India and some countries including Mozambique, Mongolia, Tongo, Russia, Indonesia and Maldives would be taking part in the National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A report by news agency ANI on October 27 said that about 1,500 tribal artists will take part in the event of which 1,400 will be from India and the remaining 100 from the above countries. The festival will have competitions in two categories and prizes worth ₹20 lakh will be distributed to the winners. Cash prizes of ₹5 lakh, ₹3 lakh and ₹2 lakh will be awarded to the first, second and third positions respectively, the ANI report added.