Chhattisgarh funding tribal places of worship to prevent conversions: Minister

Chhattisgarh industry minister Kawasi Lakma said on Wednesday that the government has been funding tribal communities to develop and maintain their places of worship, known as Devgudis, to ensure they are not lured into religious conversion. Lakma, a senior Congress leader from Bastar region with a large tribal population, also claimed that no tribal had converted to Christianity during the past 2.5 years of Congress rule in the state.

Lakhma was responding in the state assembly to a question by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, who claimed that religious conversions were taking place in Bastar.

“During the 15 years of BJP-rule, 30 churches were constructed (in Sukma district) but not a single one came up in the last two years. To ensure that conversions do not take place and people do not visit churches, the state government has been providing ₹5 lakh (each) to ‘Devgudis’ and ₹10 lakh to ‘Ghotuls’ in Bastar… We want our temples and Devgudis to be in good shape .In the last two years, no religious conversion has taken place,” Lakhma said.

For the last one year, administration in districts of Bastar region have been funding beautification and maintenance of Devgudis-- a temple-like structure housing deities of the tribal community and where their rituals take place. Devgudis play a pivotal role in their lives. The local administration has also been developing Ghotuls, the place where tribal boys and girls celebrate festivals and meet to choose life partners.

Gauri Shankar Srivas, a BJP leader and spokesperson claimed that Lakma’s statement was “contradictory to the realities on the ground”.

“A month back, Sukma police chief asked officials for strict surveillance over the activities of Christian missionaries and the converted tribals, and now Lakhma is saying that no conversion is taking place. Both the statements are contradictory. The Congress is trying to propagate soft Hindutva to win elections but they have no faith in Hinduism,” said Srivas.

Reacting to Lakma’s statement, Chhattisgarh Christian Forum said it was “unfortunate” and “far from the truth”.

“The fact is that the Congress government is providing funds for construction of temples in tribal villages. Newly constructed temples of Lord Ram and Lord Shiva have been appearing in tribal villages. The saffron fundamentalists are trying to claim that the tribals are Hindus. We perceive that the minister’s statement is part of the strategy to declare tribals as Hindus,” said Arun Pannalal, president of Chhattisgarh Chirstian Forum.

Pannalal added that the Christians are falsely accused of forced conversions by vested interests who want to take away lands and rights of the tribal community by falsely establishing them as Hindus as against the Supreme Court’s opinion that the tribals were religiously independent hence enjoyed the benefits of government reservations.