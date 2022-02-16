Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: Maoists release engineer and his assistant 4 days after abduction
india news

Chhattisgarh: Maoists release engineer and his assistant 4 days after abduction

Engineer Ashok Pawar and his assistant Anand Yadav, who were abducted by Maoists on Friday, have been released and sent for medical examination, police said.
Engineer Ashok Pawar’s wife, Sonal made an emotional appeal through a video for the release of the engineer and his assistant.
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 01:24 AM IST
ByRitesh Mishra

RAIPUR: The Maoists on Tuesday evening released an engineer and his assistant who were taken hostage from Bastar’s Bijapur district, police said.

“The engineer Ashok Pawar and worker Anand Yadav, who were abducted, have been released and sent for medical examination,” said inspector general of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P.

The engineer and his assistant, who were working for a private construction company engaged in the building of a bridge over a river in the district, were allegedly abducted by Maoists on Friday.

Police said that both Ashok Pawar (38) and Anand Yadav (27) are the residents of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

Pawar’s wife, Sonal and his two daughters have been camping in Bijapur district for the last two days and made an emotional appeal through a video for the release of the engineer and his assistant.

Tribal leader Nand Kumar Sai also appealed the Maoists to release the engineer and his assistant.

This was the second abduction by the Maoists in the last three months in Bastar region.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier in October last year, a 35-year-old Chhattisgarh sub-engineer and a peon were abducted in Bijapur district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP