Chhattisgarh: Naxalites kill woman on suspicion of being police informer

PTI |
Dec 08, 2024 01:02 PM IST

Naxalites abducted Yalam Sukra from Laded village under Madded police station limits and took her to a nearby hill on Saturday.

A 40-year-old woman was killed allegedly by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Sunday.

Security personnel during an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh (File)(PTI)
Security personnel during an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh (File)(PTI)

As per preliminary information, Naxalites abducted Yalam Sukra from Laded village under Madded police station limits and took her to a nearby hill on Saturday, an official said.

Sukra was strangled, and her body was abandoned in the area, he said.

The official said the police team recovered a pamphlet from the Madded area committee of Maoists at the spot. In the pamphlet, the Naxalites accused the woman of acting as a police informer since 2017.

A search operation has been launched to trace the assailants, he said.

With this incident, Naxalites have killed more than 60 people so far this year in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, police said.

On December 6, Naxalites killed a woman Anganwadi assistant in the Basaguda area of Bijapur, suspecting her of being a police informer, while two former sarpanchs (village panchayat heads) were killed in separate places in Bijapur on December 4.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
