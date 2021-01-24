Chhattisgarh police arrest man trying to sell tiger skin
- According to the FIR registered by the police, the estimated value of the tiger skin that was seized is ₹40 lakh in the international market.
Chhattisgarh police arrested a man who was trying to sell a tiger skin in Dhamtari district on Sunday.
Police booked him under the relevant sections of Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 in this connection and started investigation.
“On Sunday, we got information that a man was trying to sell a tiger's skin in the Sihawa area. A team raided the spot and arrested one Jairam Kavde, a native of neighboring Kanker district. We have seized a tiger skin from his procession and interrogation is going on, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Nitish Thakur.
Thakur said primary investigation revealed that he was smuggling the skin from Narayanpur district.
“We are still investigating who supplied him the tiger skin but it seems that he was just a smuggler. He carried the tiger skin gunny bag and was trying to sell it,” said Thakur.
According to the FIR registered by the police, the estimated value of the tiger skin that was seized is ₹40 lakh in the international market.
On January 18, two leopard skins were seized by the police in neighbouring Gariyaband district.
The two smugglers hailing from Kalahandi district of Odisha were arrested and the investigation in the case is continuing. In the last one year, Gariyband police have seized seven leopard skins from the smugglers mainly from villages bordering Odisha, senior officials said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh police arrest man trying to sell tiger skin
- According to the FIR registered by the police, the estimated value of the tiger skin that was seized is ₹40 lakh in the international market.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish Kumar wishes speedy recovery to Lalu, but won't call. Here's why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eight CAs among 258 arrested since mid-November in GST fraud
- One CA was arrested on Saturday along with four businessmen in Jaipur for operating 25 fake firms to fraudulently avail and pass on input tax credit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress slams Center over petrol, diesel price hike
- While addressing a press conference, Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken demanded an explanation of how exactly has the government spent ₹20 lakh crore that it "collected by multiple hikes in excise duty on both petrol and diesel" in last six years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh grip of chill in north, central India over next 3-4 days: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold worth Rs4.50 crore seized at Chennai airport, 9 held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha Dalit girl works as labourer to clear pending dues of engineering college
- The girl claims that the college has withheld her diploma certificate for non-payment of dues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Eight CAs arrested in fake GST invoices case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Force Taliban to reduce violence and agree to truce, Afghanistan tells Pakistan
- Over the past few weeks, Afghan government officials, civil society activists and journalists have been targeted in bombings and attacks in Kabul and other cities across Afghanistan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two women die in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana days after taking Covid-19 vaccines
- A 42-year-old accredited social health activist (Asha) worker in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, died of brain stem stroke on Sunday while a 45-year-old Anganwadi worker in Telangana’s Warangal (urban) district died after complaining of burning sensation in her chest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind to address nation on the eve of Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All MLAs will move towards Delhi on tractors to support farmers: Punjab AAP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of US, UK, here's what India's Covid-19 vaccination rate tells
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala asks CBI to probe sexual harassment case in solar scam, Cong cries foul
- The Kerala government's decision ask the CBI to probe accusations of sexual harassment against Congress leaders came days after the grand old party named Oomen Chandy head of its election management committee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9 states have bird flu in poultry, 12 in migratory birds, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox