Chhattisgarh Police dismiss Maoists’ claim of drone strike in 2 Bastar villages

Chhattisgarh Police have rubbished the Maoists’ claim that two villages in the insurgency-hit Bastar region were attacked on Monday with drones operated by the security forces.

The chief of police in Bastar region said the Maoists were making “baseless” allegations out of “confusion and fear”. He added that the security forces operate within the legal framework with the single objective of protecting life and property of the native population.

“It is the Maoist cadres who have taken away the lives of thousands of innocent civilians by using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and explosive materials. They haven’t spared even children, women and animals during their desperate attempts to harm the security forces using IEDs,” said Sunderaj P, the inspector general (IG) of Bastar range.

Maoist leader Vikalp earlier released a press note and some photographs alleging a drone strike injured some animals in two villages. “The drone strike was conducted (by) security forces in Bottalanka and Palagudem villages. The strike shows the real face of the central and the state government,” the note said.

However, the Bastar IG said it were the Maoists, who triggered an IED blast in Narayanpur on Wednesday, seriously injuring one Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer and also killing a cow in the process.

“The [Maoists] don’t have any moral authority to level such baseless allegations against the security forces. It is high time they stopped unleashing cruelty against innocent tribals of Bastar and let the native population lead a peaceful life,” Sunderaj said.

Maoists have also abducted an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of state police in Bastar region’s Bijapur district, officials said on Thursday.

Earlier on March 31, they ambushed 22 security personnel and injured 31 others, during a combing operation along the Sukma-Bijapur border. They also abducted Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, a commando with the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) elite CoBRA force. He was released a few days later.