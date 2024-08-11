Chhattisgarh: Suspected Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces in Dantewada

Raipur: A suspected Maoist was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, police said on Sunday. (Representative Photo)

“One Maoist was killed when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters launched a search operation crossing the Indravati river,” said Gaurav Rai, superintendent of police (SP), Dantewada.

The SP said the gunfight took place on Saturday evening, when a team reached Ikeli village under the Geedam police station area.

“We had information that around a dozen armed Maoists were camping in the jungle near the village. Our team reached the spot after crossing the swollen river Indravati, and suddenly the Maoists started firing. The police team retaliated, and when the firing stopped, a body was found,” the SP said.

Rai said that despite heavy rainfall, the DRG and Bastar Fighters jawans showed their bravery and courage by crossing the swollen river Indravati and successfully conducting the search operation.

This operation will play an important role in restoring peace and security in Maoist-affected areas, he added.

A total of 141 Maoists have been killed in gunfights with the security forces and Chhattisgarh police in 2024 till now, of which 137 were killed in the Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Kanker, while two others were gunned down in Dhamtari district under the Raipur division, according to the police.