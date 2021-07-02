Chhattisgarh to provide power supply to farmers to draw water from rivers

The Chhattisgarh government is planning to provide power connections to farmers in forested areas to draw river water for irrigation to discourage the use of groundwater, officials aware of the matter said.

The officials said chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has instructed laying of electricity lines along the banks of rivers Indravati in Bastar, Shabari (Sukma), Hasdeo (Korba) on priority for the purpose.

District collectors have also been given targets to carry out bore mining using District Mineral Funds (DMF) for plantation. “...the places where tree plantation is proposed, bore mining work should be sanctioned under DMF and solar pumps should be made available. The solar community irrigation scheme should be linked with traditional ponds, and for the places with no ponds, construction of ponds should be done under MGNREGA,” an official said.