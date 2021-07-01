Home / Cities / Others / Chhattisgarh anti-corruption bureau raids locations linked to former chief
Chhattisgarh anti-corruption bureau raids locations linked to former chief

GP Singh, a 1994-batch IPS officer, was posted as additional director general of ACB and Economic Offence Wing in the state, before being shifted to the state police academy in June last year
By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON JUL 01, 2021 05:56 PM IST

The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday raided 11 locations linked to senior IPS officer and former ACB chief GP Singh in the state, an official said.

Sources said that the raid began at 6am in at least 11 locations, including his official residence in Raipur.

“There were complaints against Singh about disproportionate assets. He is presently posted as director of State Police Academy. We have done primary investigation and registered an FIR under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and are conducting raids,” said Arif Sheikh, director, ACB and Economic Offence Wing.

Sheikh further said that the raids are going on across the state and at a location outside the state.

Singh, a 1994-batch IPS officer, was posted as additional director general of ACB and Economic Offence Wing (EOW) in the state, before being shifted to the state police academy in June last year.

Earlier he had also served as Inspector General of Police (IGP) in various ranges, including Raipur range.

