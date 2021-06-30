Four killed, 4 others injured in J&K road accident

Four people, including a child and two women, were killed and four others were injured when a vehicle carrying labourers from Chhattisgarh to Srinagar from Jammu plunged into a gorge near Khooni Nallah in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban district on Wednesday.

Also Read | Drones spotted over Jammu’s Kaluchak, Kunjwani military stations again

Police said the labourers were going to Srinagar to work in brick kilns. “At 5.30am, the vehicle on its way to Srinagar from Jammu carrying labourers met with an accident and plunged into a deep gorge near Khooni Nallah,” said Ramban’s senior police superintendent PD Nitya. Four people were rescued that including a two-year-old child, who succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. “Prima facie, it appears the driver was speeding and lost control over the vehicle,” he said.