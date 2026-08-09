Chhattisgarh to provide 5 crore aid to flood-hit Assam: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday announced ₹5 crore assistance for relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-hit Assam and said the people of the state stood firmly with those affected by the natural calamity.

He said the Chhattisgarh government decided to provide ₹5 crore to assist the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in Assam. (File Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sai spoke to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over the phone and took stock of the situation arising from the floods, according to an official statement.

Sai expressed concern over the difficulties faced by people in the flood-affected areas and conveyed the solidarity of the people of Chhattisgarh with Assam.

“In this difficult time, the people of Chhattisgarh stand with their brothers and sisters in Assam with deep empathy and solidarity,” Sai said.

Also Read:Assam govt begins flood damage survey, compensation to start by mid-September

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the Chhattisgarh government decided to provide ₹5 crore to assist the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in Assam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the Chhattisgarh government decided to provide ₹5 crore to assist the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in Assam. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The assistance is aimed at supporting the state government’s efforts to provide relief to families affected by the floods and help in rehabilitation and restoration work, the statement said.

Sai’s announcement comes as Assam continues to grapple with the impact of flooding, which has disrupted normal life and affected families in several areas.

The Chhattisgarh CM also expressed concern for the safety of the affected people and prayed for an early return to normalcy in the state.

“I pray to Maa Kamakhya to protect all families affected by the floods and for peace, prosperity and normalcy to return to Assam at the earliest,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sai also assured that Chhattisgarh will stand with Assam in this difficult period, underlining the spirit of cooperation and mutual support between the two states during a natural disaster.