Chhattisgarh: Wild elephant died due to electrocution in Jashpur

A wild elephant was found dead on Tuesday morning after it was electrocuted in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, officials said.

“The elephant came into the village smelling the stock of rice in a warehouse, kept under Public Distribution Scheme (PDS) and ransacked it before coming in contact with a live wire supplying electricity to a sub health centre,” said Shrikrishna Jadhav, a forest official. The incident took place in Amdiha village under Tapkara forest range of the district.

Forest officials have said that separate herds of over 50 elephants have been roaming in forests of Pathalgaon, Tapkara and Kunkuri areas of Jashpur district for the last couple of days.

As per the forest department, 45 elephants have died due to various reasons while 204 people were killed in elephant attacks across Chhattisgarh in the last three years. Total 18 elephant deaths took place in 2020 while 2019 and 2018 saw 11 and 16 elephant deaths respectively.

Recently, Chhattisgarh government decided to dump paddy outside north Chhattisgarh villages, falling in elephant pathways, to lure them away from human habitations, where they are drawn by the smell of stored Mahua (a wild flower with strong smell) or paddy.

However, several activists alleged that the forest department’s plan to procure paddy for this drive was without a scientific basis and appeared to be an attempt to compensate the state government for losses incurred in acquiring surplus paddy in 2019-20.

North Chhattisgarh was home to around 240 wild elephants, which roam in the forest lands in Surguja and nearby regions of the state, often triggering human-elephant conflicts. In the last decade, the state recorded an increase in its wildlife population including elephants, whose numbers rose from 225 to 290, as per the state forest department.