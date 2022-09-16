Chhattisgarh woman slips out of house with 2 kids, jumps into well with them: Cop

RAIPUR : A 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well along with her two children in Korba district, police said on Friday.

Police said that the bodies were found floating in the well near their house in Mangamar village under Dipka police station limits on Thursday night.

Police further said that preliminary investigation suggests that the woman had left the house with her children while other family members were asleep in the on Thursday and jumped into it the well.

A search was subsequently launched and their bodies were found floating in the well, the official said.

“The woman was suffering from a mental illness and availing treatment for it. We are investigating the case for all angles. A case has been registered and police are statements from the family members,” said Superintendent of Police , Korba, Santosh Kumar Singh.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

