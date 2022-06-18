Chidambaram on Centre making 'piecemeal' concessions to Agnipath scheme: 'This proves our point...'

Pointing to concessions being made by the Centre in a bid to end the ongoing nationwide protests against the radical Agnipath scheme for recruitment to the armed forces, former Union minister P Chidambaram on Saturday said this proved the policy was ‘ill-thought’ and poorly conceived.'

“The piecemeal concessions to the Agnipath scheme announced by the government prove our point that the scheme was ill-thought and poorly conceived,” the veteran Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

Agnipath was unveiled by defence minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs on Tuesday. However, just a day later, Bihar witnessed protests against the initiative. On Thursday, as the agitation took a violent turn in Bihar, and also spread to other states, the Union government announced a ‘one-time waiver’ for eligibility to the plan, extending the upper age limit from 21 to 23.

Similarly, the Union home ministry earlier announced it will give ‘priority’ to the 75 per cent ‘Agniveers' for jobs in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles after their four-year stint with the armed forces comes to an end. On Saturday, the ministry said 10 per cent seats in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles will be reserved for Aginveers.

Also on Saturday, defence minister Rajnath, after chairing a key meet with the service chiefs, approved 10 per cent reservation in the defence ministry for such recruits.

Meanwhile, continuing his Twitter thread, Chidambaram suggested the project be put on hold completely for the time being, and consultations held to resolve the issue.

“While the anger of the protesting youth is understandable, I would appeal to them to avoid violence and destruction of property. They should take the path of Mahatma Gandhi and they will succeed,” he added.

