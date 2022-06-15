MHA to give priority to ‘Agniveers’ for jobs in CAPFs, Assam Rifles: Amit Shah

A day after Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs announced the launch of the ‘Agnipath’ military scheme, home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that ‘Agniveers’ who complete their four years’ service in the armed forces under the programme will be given priority for jobs in paramilitary forces and Assam Rifles.

Taking to twitter, Shah said, “Agnipath Yojana is a visionary and welcome decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the bright future of the youth. In this context, today, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has decided to give priority to Agniveers who complete 4 years under this scheme for recruitment in CAPFs (central armed police forces) and Assam Rifles.”

Shah said the move will help youngsters, trained under ‘Agnipath’, to contribute more to the service and security of the nation.

“Detailed planning has already begun on this decision,” the home minister added.

The ‘Agnipath’ scheme was announced on Tuesday to recruit soldiers, including women, for only four years, with a provision to retain 25% of them in the regular cadre for 15 more years after another round of screening. It has been launched with a purpose to enhance operational preparedness of the armed forces, and create a skilled and dynamic work force for employment in other sectors. The recruits will be called ‘Agniveers’ and will also wear a distinct insignia as part of their uniform.

According to government data as of 2020, there are more than 1,00,000 vacancies in CAPF – including Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Assam Rifles (AR).

“Vacancies in CAPFs and Assam Rifles arise due to retirements, resignations, deaths, new raisings, creation of new posts, cadre reviews, etc., and a majority of these vacancies are in the grade of constables,” a senior officer, requesting anonymity, said.

“Efforts are regularly made to fill vacancies by various methods such as direct recruitment, promotion, deputation as per the provisions of the respective recruitment rules. Requisite measures are being taken to fill up the vacancies through various agencies – Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) – as well as by holding recruitment rallies, conducting departmental examinations and holding meetings of departmental promotion committees (DPCs),” he said.

The CAPFs and AR are engaged in critical duties such as border security, law and order in states, insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir and Maoist-affected states, civil aviation, Metro security and VVIP duties. At present, the total strength of CAPFs and AR is 9,30,000, including 34,000 women.