Chill in the air: Capital to see temperatures below 13 degree Celsius from Nov 1

As the country gears up for the winter season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a drop in temperature in north India, including Delhi and Haryana, by November 1 or 2.

The Met department’s senior scientist RK Jenamani said temperature in the capital and Haryana will dip to 12-13 degree Celsius. “Delhi is likely to witness cloudy weather on November 2 and 3,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Monday, the Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 28.4 degree Celsius – three degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 16.4 degree Celsius. At Palam observatory, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28 degree Celsius and the minimum was recorded at 18.2 degree Celsius.

A senior Met official told Hindustan Times the national capital has begun receiving northwesterly winds from parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which have been witnessing heavy snowfall for the past few days.

“Cold winds from these states will blow into Delhi, bringing the temperatures down in the coming days,” the official said, adding the temperature will fall to around 14 degree Celsius by October 30.

Inclement weather conditions along with heavy rain in the hill states of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand have triggered landslides, shooting stones and collapse of houses.

Several people have succumbed to extreme weather conditions in these regions. At least 10 people have lost their lives in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh each, according to latest reports.

Jenamani said J&K and Himachal Pradesh will witness more rain and snowfall on November 2 and 3.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, barring Bihar, Jharkhand and Gujarat, there will be no significant change in the minimum temperature over the remaining regions of the country in the next four to five days. The maximum temperature will also see no significant change over most parts of India in the same time period.