e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / China’s PLA shrills border pitch, again claims Indian army crossed LAC near Pangong Tso

China’s PLA shrills border pitch, again claims Indian army crossed LAC near Pangong Tso

Indian Army “again illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control in Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake on Monday,” the Twitter handle of state-run Global Times tabloid quoted the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) western theater command spokesperson as saying.

india Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Chinese claim came days before an expected meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries on the margins of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers in Moscow on September 10.
The Chinese claim came days before an expected meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries on the margins of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers in Moscow on September 10. (AP file photo)
         

The Chinese military on Monday accused the Indian Army of crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the southern bank of Pangong Lake, the focus of the latest faceoff between the two sides on the disputed border.

There was no immediate response by Indian officials to the claim by the Chinese side. The Indian side has insisted that its troops have not violated the LAC and that it was the Chinese side that had triggered the latest faceoff with its “provocative military actions” near Pangong Lake.

Also read: Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles

Indian Army “again illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control in Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake on Monday,” the Twitter handle of state-run Global Times tabloid quoted the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) western theater command spokesperson as saying.

“Chinese border defense troops were forced to take countermeasures to stabilize the situation after the Indian troops outrageously fired warning shots to PLA border patrol soldiers who were about to negotiate,” the spokesperson was cited as saying in a second tweet from Global Times.

No other details were immediately available.

The Chinese claim came days before an expected meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries on the margins of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers in Moscow on September 10.

tags
top news
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
China’s PLA shrills border pitch, again claims Indian army crossed LAC near Pangong Tso
China’s PLA shrills border pitch, again claims Indian army crossed LAC near Pangong Tso
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In