IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / China-linked attackers target India’s power infra: What you need to know
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

China-linked attackers target India’s power infra: What you need to know

First reported by the New York Times on Monday, security consultancy Recorded Future said the attackers (which it calls RedEcho) targeted at least “10 distinct power sector organisations” with malware known as ShadowPad
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:19 AM IST

Chinese government-linked attackers possibly gained access to computer networks part of India’s power infrastructure, a US-based cybersecurity firm has said, citing technical clues that federal power ministry officials separately said had been on their radar. Here is all you need to know about the disclosure:

• It fuelled speculation that a blackout in Mumbai last year may have been the result of sabotage.

• First reported by the New York Times on Monday, security consultancy Recorded Future said the attackers (which it calls RedEcho) targeted at least “10 distinct power sector organisations” with malware known as ShadowPad.

• Hours after the disclosure, the Union power ministry said it had received inputs from Indian agencies — first in November and then again in February this year — about the threat of infection from ShadowPad, prompting remedial measures.

• The ministry said no data breach or data loss has been detected due to these incidents.

• The ministry’s statement appeared to suggest that the attacks were not behind the October 12, 2020, power outage in Mumbai that had lasted up to 12 hours in some parts of India’s financial capital, bringing the city’s local trains to a halt and forcing the airport to switch to back-up supply.

Also Read | No data breach in Chinese hacking attempt at power grid system, says govt

• Recorded Future’s Insikt Group, the cyber threat intelligence division, also referred to the Mumbai blackout but said it did not have forensics evidence to link the incident to the China-linked campaign.

• In Maharashtra, state home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Monday the state police suspect a cyber-attack to be the reason for the power cut in Mumbai.

• Some 14 trojan horses may have introduced in the server of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board, data of around 8GB may have transferred from unaccounted foreign servers, similarly, the login may have been made by blacklisted IP addresses in the MSEB server, Deshmukh said.

• He cited the preliminary probe of the cyber police following analysis of the supervisory control and data acquisition networks.

• Deshmukh did not give details about what malware was used or the identity of the attackers.

• The disclosures of the attempts of sabotage of critical infrastructure by Chinese operatives point to the possibility of an unprecedented escalation of conflict between India and China in cyberspace.

• The two countries had a bitter border confrontation, including the first fatal clash between their troops in decades, last year.

• The two sides have since stepped back from the border stand-off.

• According to Recorded Future’s Insikt Group, the campaign targeted “a large swathe of India’s power sector” and shares the same digital infrastructure and left similar footprints as other Chinese actors, which, too, use ShadowPad, a modular backdoor malware that can hand attackers full control over a computer system.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
india news

3 million sign up on Co-Win for Covid vaccination phase 2: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:40 AM IST
The drive was kicked off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking his dose of the vaccine at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
Afghan farmers harvest opium sap from their poppy fields. Opium is used in heroine production, and massive opium crops mean cheaper drugs. (NOORULLAH SHIRZADA / AFP)
Afghan farmers harvest opium sap from their poppy fields. Opium is used in heroine production, and massive opium crops mean cheaper drugs. (NOORULLAH SHIRZADA / AFP)
india news

Bihar police books landowners for illegal opium cultivation to check the menace

By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:22 AM IST
  • Confirming that the police had recently destroyed opium crops, the SSP said Maoists have raised opium in over 500 acres of land in Barachatti, Dhangai, Dobhi and Mohanpur area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

China-linked attackers target India’s power infra: What you need to know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:19 AM IST
First reported by the New York Times on Monday, security consultancy Recorded Future said the attackers (which it calls RedEcho) targeted at least “10 distinct power sector organisations” with malware known as ShadowPad
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan will get vaccinated for Covid today(ANI)
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan will get vaccinated for Covid today(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Harsh Vardhan to get vaccinated and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:01 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
india news

Health minister Harsh Vardhan to take Covid-19 vaccine shot today

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:39 AM IST
India on Monday began the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination for those above 60 years of age, and people between 45 and 59 years of age with specific comorbidities
READ FULL STORY
Close
The notices were issued days after a Mumbai court on Friday declared the three fugitive economic offenders and ordered the seizure of their properties in India and abroad.
The notices were issued days after a Mumbai court on Friday declared the three fugitive economic offenders and ordered the seizure of their properties in India and abroad.
india news

Interpol issues red notices against Iqbal Mirchi’s widow, sons

By Neeraj Chauhan
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:53 AM IST
The notice will now empower the UK authorities to put the three—Hajra Memon, Junaid Iqbal Memon and Asif Iqbal Memon—under arrest after which India can begin the extradition process, according to people aware of the developments
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file)
Representational Image. (HT file)
india news

Rain, snow in Western Himalayas all of March first week: IMD

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:23 AM IST
A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region from the night of March 2. Another fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region from the night of March 5. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall activity is likely over the region from March 6 to 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mallikarjun Kharge has said youngsters should be vaccinated. Haryana minister Anil Vij does not need vaccine, he himself claimed.
Mallikarjun Kharge has said youngsters should be vaccinated. Haryana minister Anil Vij does not need vaccine, he himself claimed.
india news

Covid vaccine: Mallikarjun Kharge says he's old; 'I don't need,' says Anil Vij

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:40 AM IST
Kharge, however, didn't say that he won't take the vaccine. "I merely have 10 to 15 more years to live," he said
READ FULL STORY
Close
SBI employees in their effort to support the nation in the unprecedented times had contributed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>107 crores to the PM CARES Fund.(MINT_PRINT)
SBI employees in their effort to support the nation in the unprecedented times had contributed 107 crores to the PM CARES Fund.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

SBI commits 11 crore to support government's Covid-19 vaccination drive

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:21 AM IST
In 2020, SBI had committed 0.25 per cent of its annual profit to support the fight against Covid-19 and also made significant contribution in the form of supply of masks, sanitizers among others to the needy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Rajasthan cadre IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan.(Twitter.com/AtharAamirKhan)
Former Rajasthan cadre IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan.(Twitter.com/AtharAamirKhan)
india news

Former Rajasthan IAS officer takes charge as commissioner of SMC

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:59 AM IST
Khan succeeded Gazanfar Ali after the reshuffle by the administration in the union territory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court. didn't entertain a petition challenging Centre's discretion in transfers of IPS officers
The Supreme Court. didn't entertain a petition challenging Centre's discretion in transfers of IPS officers
india news

SC dismisses PIL to clip Centre's power on IPS transfers

By Abraham Thomas | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • The petitioner questioned the rule in the light of constitutional freedoms, in particular the right to equality (Article 14), arguing that the provision provides ‘arbitrary’ discretion in the hands of the Centre and allegedly also impacts the right to dignity of the officers concerned
READ FULL STORY
Close
Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling centre in the first phase of Gujarat civic body elections.(PTI)
Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling centre in the first phase of Gujarat civic body elections.(PTI)
india news

Gujarat local body election results 2021 Live: Counting of votes today

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:36 AM IST
There are a total of 8,474 seats across 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats. But elections were held on 8,235 seats as rest were unopposed.
READ FULL STORY
Rujira Banerjee, the wife of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has been questioned by the central agency in connection with the case. Abhishek is also a nephew of the chief minister.
Rujira Banerjee, the wife of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has been questioned by the central agency in connection with the case. Abhishek is also a nephew of the chief minister.
india news

TMC govt, CBI set for another face-off in Supreme Court

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:27 AM IST
On Monday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government filed a petition in the top court challenging CBI’s power to register a coal smuggling case, pointing out that the state government withdrew the general consent to the central investigation agency to conduct investigations within the state as far back as November 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madras high court.Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras high court on Monday said he is taking suo motu cognisance and monitor the CB-CID probe.
Madras high court.Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras high court on Monday said he is taking suo motu cognisance and monitor the CB-CID probe.
india news

Madras HC to monitor IPS officer’s sexual harassment case against top cop

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:25 AM IST
The CB-CID has registered an FIR against the accused under sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 341, 506(1) under the IPC and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu prohibition of harassment of women Act 1998, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court judges will get vaccinated today.
Supreme Court judges will get vaccinated today.
india news

SC judges to get vaccine today, no choice between Covaxin, Covishield

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:45 AM IST
The apex court is gearing up to resume physical hearing soon, after it switched to online hearing since March 24, 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP